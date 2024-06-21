Lebanon in uproar over Pepsi bottle cap that resembles Israeli flag

A Lebanese company that bottles Pepsi was threatened with legal action for using the new logo that some see as resembling the Israeli flag.

Many Lebanese are in an uproar over the new blue and white design of Pepsi bottle caps, and many are calling for a boycott for what they see as Israeli propaganda.

The new blue and white design appears on the bottle caps rather than on the iconic beverage’s label.

Although the bottle label is unchanged, the bottle cap is blue and white rather than blue, white, and red.

The modern Lebanese company S.M.L.C, which bottles Pepsi in Lebanon, was threatened with legal action for using the new logo, which some Lebanese see as a reference to the Israeli flag.

Although Pepsi has not officially announced a change in its logo design, Lebanese attorney Mohammed Ziad Jaafil filed a formal complaint against the company with the Public Prosecution Office in Beirut on Wednesday.

The complaint demands a halt to all sales of all products bearing the new logo and that no new items be stocked on store shelves.

In addition, Jaafil demanded that those within the company be investigated and those who were responsible for the design be referred to criminal court on charges of incitement, attempts at normalization with Lebanon’s enemies, and violating boycott laws against the Jewish State.

Lebanese took to social media and took videos of themselves smashing Pepsi bottles on the ground and pouring out their Pepsis on the beach.

One poster said that Coca-Cola was no better because of its “contributions to Israel.”

Another wrote, “Pepsi changed the bottle caps to the Israeli flag. I have never seen anything more despicable. But the worst part is that we continue to buy their products.”

Some Lebanese have said they will refuse to allow Pepsi trucks to enter their towns.

On Thursday, a Pepsi truck was turned back from Qasr region in Lebanon and told not to return.

They were also banned from entering the regions of Hermel, Baalbek, and Deir Ez Zahrani.