Massive blazes in central Israel forces residents to evacuate

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire which broke out near moshav Eshtaol. April 23, 2025. (Chaim Goldberg/FLASH90)

Towns outside of the city of Beit Shemesh, west of Jerusalem, evacuated as fires rage out of control in central Israel, aided by strong winds and scorching heat.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Multiple wildfires forced evacuations, road closures, and train service suspensions across central Israel on Wednesday, as soaring temperatures and strong winds created dangerous conditions.

Residents of Eshtaol, Mesilat Zion, and Pedaya were evacuated as fires approached their communities. In the Beit Shemesh area, flames erupted near Moshav Tarum and quickly spread, fanned by high winds.

“The fire is spreading rapidly, and firefighters are working to stop its advance and prevent it from reaching populated areas,” the Fire and Rescue Authority said in a statement. Approximately 20 ground crews, along with aircraft and helicopters, battled the blaze in the region.

Route 38, a major road linking Beit Shemesh to Jerusalem, was shut down, as was Route 44 near the Eshtaol Forest. Police also closed a section of Route 6, a key north-south highway, between the Sorek and Nesharim interchanges, due to another fire that flared near Kfar Menachem, east of Rehovot.

Footage circulating online showed thick smoke and people walking along smoke-choked highways after abandoning their vehicles.

Israel Railways suspended service between Lod and Beer-Sheva and halted trains on the Beit Shemesh line as fires neared the tracks.

“Due to concerns about the fire spreading, and following instructions from firefighting authorities, train service has been temporarily stopped,” the railway company announced.

The fires were fueled by extreme weather. The Israel Meteorological Service had warned of unusually high temperatures and dangerous conditions. The “Firestorm” command was issued — a rare emergency measure activated only in severe cases where fire behavior threatens to become uncontrollable.

Jerusalem, 25 kilometers from the main blaze near Beit Shemesh, was blanketed in smoke, causing air quality to deteriorate sharply. Police urged the public to avoid the affected zones and follow emergency instructions. “We are asking people to stay away for their own safety,” the police said.