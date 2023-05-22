MESSAGE TO ‘JEWS’: ‘My Dad is happy in Paradise, we will continue to bomb you,’ says child of ‘martyr’

The young daughter of Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander Iyad Al-Hassani, who was eliminated by the IDF during the recent Operation Shield and Arrow, said in a message not to “Israelis,” but to “Jews”: “My dad is happy in Paradise. You will melt in Hell. We will continue to bomb you.”

WATCH NOW via MEMRI TV

Young Daughter of Recently-Slain PIJ Commander Iyad Al-Hassani in Message to the “Cowardly” Jews: My Dad Is Happy in Paradise, You Will Melt in Hell; We… via @memrireports #MEMRI https://t.co/XvZ3E7R4Un — Steve Stalinsky PhD (@SteveStalinsky) May 21, 2023