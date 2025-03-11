Meta deletes terror-linked influencer’s Instagram for violating ‘dangerous organizations’ policy

Despite presenting himself as a ‘journalist,’ Al Jafarawi has been a key figure in Gazan propaganda, appearing in multiple staged videos—dubbed ‘Pallywood’ by critics.

By Jewish Breaking News

Meta has permanently deleted the Instagram accounts of Saleh Al Jafarawi, known online as “Mr. FAFO,” for violating its policies against dangerous individuals and organizations.

With 5.5 million followers on Instagram and a total reach, Al Jafarawi has been one of Gaza’s most prominent propagandists throughout the Israel-Hamas war. His accounts, which routinely praised Hamas and glorified the October 7 massacre, was shut down.

‘FAFO’ No More: Al Jafarawi’s Fall from Social Media Prominence

Al Jafarawi gained notoriety for his early celebratory videos following the October 7 Hamas terror attack on Israel, which left over 1,200 people murdered and hundreds taken hostage.

However, his tone quickly shifted as Israel’s counteroffensive intensified, and he began posting videos of himself crying and expressing fear for his life. This transformation led to his infamous nickname: “Mr. FAFO” (F* Around and Find Out).

Despite presenting himself as a “journalist,” Al Jafarawi has been a key figure in Gazan propaganda, appearing in multiple staged videos—dubbed “Pallywood” by critics—where he was seen playing different roles, including:

• A grieving foster father

• A heroic surgeon

• A “freedom fighter”

• A war correspondent

• A radiology technician

• A supposed civilian casualty—seen moving in a body bag etc.

His online presence remained strong despite numerous calls for deplatforming, but Meta’s final decision to remove both of his accounts means he can no longer spread Hamas-aligned propaganda on Instagram.

Listed as ‘Martyred’ Despite Being Alive

Adding to the controversy, Al Jafarawi is listed as a “martyr” on the website OurGaza, though no date of death is recorded. His profile claims he was killed in an Israeli raid on Al-Shifa Hospital, a Hamas stronghold disguised as a civilian medical facility.

However, he continued posting after the supposed date of his death, raising further questions about his credibility. In a now-deleted January post on X/Twitter, he boasted about sitting on the same couch where Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was supposedly “martyred.”

Meta’s Crackdown on Pro-Hamas Propaganda

Meta’s removal of Al Jafarawi’s accounts comes as part of its broader effort to crack down on terrorist propaganda and accounts that promote violence.

According to the company’s Dangerous Individuals and Organizations Policy, any account that glorifies, supports, or represents designated terror groups is subject to removal.

Al Jafarawi’s removal from Instagram is a major blow to Hamas’s online influence, as he can no longer spread his propaganda to millions of followers.

While his supporters may attempt to resurrect his presence on alternative platforms, Meta’s decision signals a clear zero-tolerance stance against terror-linked influencers.

As for Mr. FAFO, it seems he finally found out.