Michigan Democrat slams party censure over her thanking Trump for corona recovery

President Donald Trump hears Michigan Democrat Karen Whitsett's story of recovery from COVID-19 at the White House, April 14, 2020. (AP/Evan Vucci)

“I thank God that the president of the United States mentioned that drug, because it did save me,” Whitsett told WDIV TV.

By World Israel News Staff

A Democratic state legislator from Michigan who thanked Donald Trump for his advice, which she believes saved her life, is facing threats by local Democrats to censure her for acknowledging the president’s role.

Earlier this month, Rep. Karen Whitsett recovered from the coronavirus, and she credits the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, for which Trump has been advocating, for her return to health. She thanked Trump personally during a meeting at the White House.

Detroit Democrats are expected to censure Whitsett this weekend over her meeting with Trump and bar any future endorsement of her, the Detroit News reported.

“At the end of the day, we have political systems,” said Jonathan Kinloch, Democratic chair of Michigan’s 13th Congressional District. “We have political parties, and political parties exist for a reason.

“They do not belong to themselves,” he said, referring to endorsed candidates and elected officials. “They belong to the members and precinct delegates of the Democratic Party.”

Trump tweeted that the Democrats treatment of Whitsett was “disgraceful” and said she “should join the Republican Party!”

Whitsett stood by her comments, saying the president deserved her thanks because if not for him, she would have never heard of hydroxychloroquine.

“Last time I checked, ‘Thank you’ does not have a party line,” she tweeted.

“I thank God that the President of the United States mentioned that drug, because it did save me,” Whitsett told WDIV TV.

“If President Trump had not talked about this, it would not be something that’s accessible for anyone to be able to get that right now, it would not even be possible,” Whitsett said.

“Let’s just be human beings and put politics aside and let me just say that the president of the United States – I give credit where credit is due,” she added.

Dr. Frank McGeorge, however, told WDIV there was no proof that hydroxychloroquine works, saying “it’s a scientific question that still needs an answer.”

“At this point, anyone who says the drug helped them is simply relating an anecdote. I have also seen patients on hydroxychloroquine who have died,” said McGeorge, an emergency medicine doctor at Detroit’s William Beaumont Hospital.

“I totally understand the need for hope, but it is not a miracle drug,” McGeorge said.