MIRACLE: Sinkhole opens up on busy Tel Aviv highway, no injuries

Miraculously, no one was hurt when a sinkhole opened up Saturday afternoon on Tel Aviv’s busy Ayalon Highway.

“The first thing is to treat the sinkhole, but it is equally important to check that there are no other places where a sinkhole could open under the road,” said Minister of Transportation Merav Michaeli. “I call on everyone who can not come to Tel Aviv tomorrow – and if you have to come, use public transportation.”