‘Miss Hitler’ contest sparks calls to GoDaddy to take down website

Only “women that respect Hitler” are eligible to register, the anti-Semitic promotion says.

By Aaron Sull, World Israel News

Pressure came on Sunday for GoDaddy.com to shut down a website that is promoting a “Miss Hitler” beauty pageant for violating its own rules against hate speech.

On the World Truth Historical Revisionism website, the Australian Anti-Defamation Commission (ADC) uncovered a promotion for “Miss Hitler 2020,” which called it the “most important contest in the world.”

Only “women that respect Hitler” are eligible to register and must send a photo together with a few words explaining why they “love and revere the Third Reich of Adolf Hitler.” The winner will be decided by an online vote, the site says.

The promotion shows past contestants pictured at neo-Nazi rallies or posing with Nazi memorabilia.

“The words sickening and stomach-churning do not even come close to describe this abomination. In fact, it’s hard to imagine anything more vile, and this vomit-inducing salute to Hitler by ‘Final Solutionists’ is an incitement to murder, pure and simple,” ADC Chairman Dvir Abramovich said.

“This ugly display of abject anti-Semitism by Holocaust deniers and neo-Nazis once again demonstrates that there are extremist groups out there that are determined to recruit young people to their dangerous cause.

“It is frightening to think that there are women, including from Australia, who may choose to take part in this blood-chilling competition, aimed at emboldening people to target and intimidate Jewish and other communities,” he added.

In March, BBC reported on a former “Miss Hitler” contestant who entered the competition under the name Miss Buchenwald – a reference to the infamous Nazi death camp.

In a trial, Alice Cutter, 23, was found guilty of being a member of the UK far-right terrorist group National Action, described by a former member to be a “white jihad” whose mission is to to “cleanse Britain of parasites.”