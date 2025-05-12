Mother of hostage Edan Alexander says son’s release ‘only the first step’

Upon news that Alexander would be freed, families of hostages remaining in Gaza expressed the urgency for a renewed deal that would bring the rest of the captives home.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

As the family of the last surviving American hostage, Edan Alexander, arrived in Israel upon his release, the captive’s mother said that, given that 58 hostages are remaining in Gaza, the story is “far from over.”

Yael Alexander said soon after arriving in Israel on Monday, “This is a very exciting moment; we received the unexpected announcement, but the story is far from over.”

“When Edan returns, there will still be 58 hostages in Gaza. We may not forget them, and we may not rest.” Addressing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, she said: “The power is in your hands, now is the time to work, I wish he would do it.”

Varda Ben-Baruch, Edan’s grandmother, expressed her excitement upon hearing about her grandson’s release; “I made food for everyone at home, I also sent Edan the food he likes. Trump does his work, and he’s a good messenger of God. Thank God the administration cared.”

The family indicated that if Alexander feels well enough, he may travel to Qatar to greet President Trump during his Mideast visit.

Alexander’s release, unlike previous deals, was not accompanied by the corresponding freeing of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails but was seen as a goodwill gesture ahead of Trump’s Mideast trip.

Upon news that Alexander would be freed, families of hostages remaining in Gaza expressed the urgency for a renewed deal that would bring the rest of the captives home.

Ayelet Samerano, mother of Yonatan Samerano, commented: “Yesterday was Mother’s Day. Around the world, mothers celebrated with their children. But for me—and the other mothers of the 59 hostages—it was just another day of nightmares. Yes, I am happy for the Alexander family. They will finally have their son Edan back. I thank President Trump and Steve Witkoff for this progress.”

“But President Trump — please don’t stop. This is only the first step. Do whatever is necessary to bring EVERY last one home. The other 58 hostages have no time left. They are in hell. The living could be killed any day. The deceased – their bodies could be lost forever. They MUST ALL COME HOME.

“I call on everyone — the Israeli government, world leaders — to act NOW. Complete the deal. Bring my Yonatan home. Bring them all home immediately.”