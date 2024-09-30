Music stars help ex-hostage Noa Argamani reclaim her life

This emotional meeting was made possible by Scooter Braun, the renowned music executive and artist manager.

By Jewish Breaking News

Nearly a year ago, the world was shaken by the harrowing footage of Noa Argamani being kidnapped to Gaza, pleading for her life as she was taken away on a motorcycle.

Yesterday, however, she was seen living her best life, attending a music concert and meeting stars like Ed Sheeran and Post Malone.

This emotional reunion was made possible by Scooter Braun, the renowned music executive and manager of artists like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Kanye West, among others.

May we continue to witness the rescue and return of many more hostages, allowing them to reclaim their lives once again.

We ❤️ this so much. Former hostage Noa Argamani met Ed Sheeran and Post Malone via @scooterbraun who made the introduction. Noa you deserve all the happiness in the world. pic.twitter.com/BjJEoDyPUB — Israel ישראל (@Israel) September 30, 2024

I LOVE THIS! Noa Argamani gets to meet Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, and Scooter Braun. And it’s just beautiful to see her singing along with Ed. “We found love right where we are.” After 8 months in heII, Noa deserves this — and so much more.❤️️ pic.twitter.com/HQ5rAxJ9Fb — dahlia kurtz ✡︎ דליה קורץ (@DahliaKurtz) September 30, 2024