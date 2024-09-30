Search

Music stars help ex-hostage Noa Argamani reclaim her life

This emotional meeting was made possible by Scooter Braun, the renowned music executive and artist manager.

By Jewish Breaking News

Nearly a year ago, the world was shaken by the harrowing footage of Noa Argamani being kidnapped to Gaza, pleading for her life as she was taken away on a motorcycle.

Yesterday, however, she was seen living her best life, attending a music concert and meeting stars like Ed Sheeran and Post Malone.

This emotional reunion was made possible by Scooter Braun, the renowned music executive and manager of artists like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Kanye West, among others.

May we continue to witness the rescue and return of many more hostages, allowing them to reclaim their lives once again.

