Musk vows lawsuit after ex-Squad Rep. Bowman calls him a Nazi

By Jewish Breaking News

After months of being accused of being a Nazi, tech tycoon Elon Musk has had enough. On Friday, former squad member Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D., N.Y.) pushed the billionaire over the edge during a CNN panel appearance where he unleashed a barrage of accusations.

“He’s incompetent. He’s a thief. He’s a Nazi. And people don’t trust him,” Bowman said. “How do we know? Because they fired tens of thousands of people, was challenged in court. The court said the people have to go back, and now the people are coming back.”

In response, Musk took to X to threaten legal action writing, “I’ve had enough. Lawsuit inbound.”

#BREAKING: Elon Musk just announced he’s filing a lawsuit after disgraced former Rep. Jamaal Bowman called him a “thief” and a “NAZl” on CNN “I’ve had enough. Lawsuit inbound,” Elon said HELL YES! Sue them into the Stone Age! Elon’s going to end up OWNING CNN pic.twitter.com/UGyz5cvoS5 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 22, 2025

The firestorm began in January during a post-inauguration celebration at Capital One Arena when Musk thanked MAGA supporters by touching his chest and raising an arm in a Nazi salute-like fashion.

Since then, the world erupted into debate, with even Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu coming to his defense.

But it got really ugly when the billionaire responded to the backlash with a series of Holocaust-related puns on his X account.

“Don’t say Hess to Nazi accusations!” Musk wrote on Thursday. “Some people will Goebbels anything down!” Musk wrote. “Stop Göring your enemies! His pronouns would’ve been He/Himmler!” he continued. “Bet you did nazi that coming.”

Coupled with his new role as leading Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency where even the GOP feels threatened by his cuts, this has led to a massive anti-Tesla movement where protesters globally are vandalizing dealerships and cars, often accompanied by Nazi symbols.

Bowman claimed after his primary defeat that the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) spent millions to “brainwash” voters against him. During his term in Congress along with other Squad Dems he accused Israel of “genocide” during its defensive war against Hamas in Gaza.

He was notably censured by the House in 2023 for pulling a fire alarm in the Capitol to interrupt government shutdown negotiations.