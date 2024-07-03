Muslim terrorists unveil world’s first suicide baby

When will suicide babies come to America?

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

Islamic technology, always moving forward, appeared to be turning stale as formerly fresh ideas like suicide donkeys, burning people alive in cages and beheading multiple people on video grew repetitive and tiresome.

But over in Nigeria, where an actual Muslim genocide against Christians is being forcefully ignored by the Biden administration, the media and the ceasefire crowd, Islamic terrorists proved they still have new ideas.

Behold, the world’s first suicide baby.

Coordinated suicide attacks claimed the lives of at least 18 people in northeastern Nigeria on Saturday. The Islamist group Boko Haram, which has not officially claimed responsibility for the explosions, has been waging violence in the region for more than ten years. At least 18 people were killed and 19 seriously wounded in suicide attacks targeting a wedding, a hospital and a funeral in northeastern Nigeria on Saturday, authorities said.

And just because this wasn’t evil enough…

In one of three blasts on Saturday in the town of Gwoza, a woman with a baby strapped to her back detonated explosives in the middle of a wedding ceremony, according to a state police spokesman. “At about 1545 (1445 GMT) a woman carrying a baby on her back detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) she had on her at a crowded motor park,” Borno State police spokesman Nahum Kenneth Daso said.

Some people ask what the Islamic position on abortion is. The answer is that the baby can be killed at any time as long as…

It isn’t Muslim It’s being used to kill non-Muslims

When will suicide babies come to America? That all depends on the rate of migration from the Muslim world.