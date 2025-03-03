Netanyahu apologizes to freed hostage: ‘I regret it took so long’

Israeli Prime Minister consoles freed hostage who lost his wife, daughters, and brother to Hamas terrorism, laments his lengthy captivity in Gaza.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with former Gaza hostage Eli Sharabi Sunday evening, offering his condolences to the bereaved father and husband, while also lamenting his 16 months in captivity.

“I welcome your return home. I know that you are enduring difficult days. My wife and I would like to console you on your terrible loss – of Lianne, Noiya and Yahel, and your brother Yossi,” Netanyahu said.

Sharabi’s wife, Lianne, and the couple’s two daughters were murdered by Hamas terrorists during the invasion of October 7th, 2023.

While Eli and his brother Yossi were both taken hostage, Yossi died in captivity in the Gaza Strip.

“I understand the magnitude of the loss; this is awful,” Netanyahu continued, apologizing for the time it took to bring Sharabi back to Israel.

“I want you to know that I regret that it took us such a long time. We fought hard to get you out; your brother and the entire family fought hard. Sharon was in close contact with me the entire time,” Netanyahu said of Sharabi’s other brother.

“I tried to speak with you about 10 days ago and I am pleased that it is happening now. I greatly appreciate the bravery with which you have told about what you endured, and it is very important that you also tell this to President Trump,” Netanyahu continued, referencing President Donald Trump’s invitation to the 53-year-old former hostage.

On Sunday, Sharon Sharabi revealed that Eli and a number of other freed hostages are slated to travel to Washington D.C. on Tuesday to meet with Trump.

“I wish you a successful trip, and when you return, I would be pleased for us to meet, when it is possible. We embrace you will all our hearts,” Netanyahu added.

Sharabi thanked Netanyahu for the call, while emphasizing the need to bring the remaining hostages home as soon as possible.

“I thank you for your efforts in this direction. Sharon and I will make our efforts with President Trump, and maybe with our joint efforts we will bring this saga to a close.”