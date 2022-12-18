NETANYAHU: I don’t tell the Americans about every operation in Iran December 18, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/netanyahu-i-dont-tell-the-americans-about-every-operation-in-iran/ Email Print “I don’t tell the Americans about every operation in Iran – for fear that it will leak to the American media and lead to the cancellation of the operation,” Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu told the Dubai-based Al-Arabiya network. Netanyahu’s amazing statement during his interview with the Al-Arabiya network: “I don’t tell the Americans about every operation in Iran – for fear that it will leak to the American media and lead to the cancellation of the operation” pic.twitter.com/5FjfYqsnW6 — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) December 15, 2022 Benjamin NetanyahuIranian threatUS-Israel relations