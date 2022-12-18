Search

NETANYAHU: I don’t tell the Americans about every operation in Iran

“I don’t tell the Americans about every operation in Iran – for fear that it will leak to the American media and lead to the cancellation of the operation,” Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu told the Dubai-based Al-Arabiya network.