NETANYAHU: I don’t tell the Americans about every operation in Iran

“I don’t tell the Americans about every operation in Iran – for fear that it will leak to the American media and lead to the cancellation of the operation,” Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu told the Dubai-based Al-Arabiya network.

— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) December 15, 2022