Netanyahu issues special statement on hostage deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “I’m fully committed to bringing our hostages home, but not by surrendering to Hamas’ s terms.”

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

On Saturday night, following Hamas’s rejection of the latest version of a hostage release deal, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared, “I will not surrender to murderers.”

“I will not give in to the murderers who carried out the worst massacre since the Holocaust,” he said, referring to Hamas’s invasion of Israel on October 7, 2023, when the terror group murdered 1,200 and took 250 hostages.

“Surrender would put the public at risk. If we meet their demands, everything we’ve worked so hard to achieve would be undone,” Netanyahu said.

He added, “Hamas has once again turned down a proposal that included the release of half the living hostages and the return of many fallen soldiers. Instead, they demanded a complete end to the war. Accepting those terms would send the message that Israel can be pressured into surrendering.”

“If we give in to Hamas’ demands now, we risk losing all the hard-won gains made through the sacrifice of our soldiers, those who’ve fallen, been wounded, and fought bravely,” Netanyahu continued.

“If we agree to stop fighting, we won’t be able to resume the operation in Gaza. These agreements call for a full IDF withdrawal. Were our soldiers injured and killed for nothing? Hamas wants firm guarantees that the fighting won’t continue. They know exactly what they’re doing. I’m fully committed to bringing our hostages home, but not by surrendering to Hamas’s terms,” he said.

As the US continues nuclear talks with Iran, Netanyahu emphasized taking a firm stance against the Islamic Republic and not making concessions.

“I am firmly committed to stopping Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. I won’t make compromises, I won’t give up, and we will not retreat,” Netanyahu said.

“Over the years, I’ve taken decisive steps to disrupt Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Without these efforts, Iran would have had nuclear weapons a decade ago,” he added.