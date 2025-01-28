Netanyahu reportedly planning to meet Trump at White House next week

The full details of Netanyahu’s trip could be announced after Wednesday’s scheduled visit to Jerusalem by U.S. Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff.

By JNS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington next week, Hebrew media reported on Tuesday.

While Netanyahu’s visit to the United States has not been finalized, the reported plans are for him to depart on Sunday and return two days later.

Asked about the prospects for a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians aboard Air Force One on Monday, Trump revealed he would be discussing the issue with Netanyahu during a meeting in Washington “in the not-too-distant future.”

Following earlier reports about the possible visit, Israeli Prime Minister’s Office Spokesperson Omer Dostri said in a statement posted to social media that, “contrary to reports, an official invitation for the prime minister to visit the White House has not yet been received.”

“If and when an official invitation to visit is received, we will follow all accepted procedures,” added Dostri.

According to unnamed American officials cited by AFP on Tuesday, the full details of Netanyahu’s trip could be announced after Wednesday’s scheduled visit to Jerusalem by U.S. Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff.