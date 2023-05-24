Search

Netanyahu, Saudi Crown Prince speak on phone amid peace talks

Ahead of Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s first official visit in the UAE, the Israeli leader spoke on the phone with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Sultan twice in recent weeks — both before and after the Arab League summit last week.