Netanyahu says Hamas is making a ‘big mistake,’ warns ‘there will be consequences’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized Hamas for rejecting an extension of the ceasefire and hostage deal proposed by Trump’s special envoy, Steven Witkoff, and warned that “there will be consequences.”

After Hamas rejected the proposal on Sunday, Israel withheld humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu stated that a meeting was held with the defense minister and coalition members to discuss Witkoff’s plan, which calls for the release of hostages and a ceasefire during Ramadan and Passover.

“We are fully coordinating with President Trump and his team,” Netanyahu said.

According to Witkoff’s plan, the first day of the ceasefire would coincide with the release of half of the hostages, and the remaining hostages would be freed if a final agreement was reached.

Witkoff explained that he proposed the plan as a way to bridge the divide between Israel and Hamas, which is currently hindering Phase 2 of the deal.

Israel is hesitant to agree to a full withdrawal from Gaza, as required by later phases of the agreement, and Hamas is unwilling to give up control over the Gaza Strip.

“He even described his proposal as a bridge for negotiations on Phase 2. Israel is ready for this,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu added that, according to the latest information, there are 59 hostages still held in Gaza, and it is estimated that 24 of them are still alive.

“We are not giving up on any of them, and we are determined to bring them all home,” he stated.

Netanyahu firmly rejected the accusation that Israel violated the ceasefire deal, stating, “Hamas has violated the Phase 1 agreement repeatedly.”

The prime minister pointed out that, under the terms of the agreement, fighting could resume on the 42nd day if negotiations fail to yield results.

US President Donald Trump said he would stand by Israel, whether it continued the ceasefire or felt it had to return to fighting, adding, “I am fine with whatever decision Israel makes.”