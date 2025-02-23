New Zealand’s only Jewish school defaced with antisemitic graffiti

The building, which houses facilities for the Jewish community, was smeared with graffiti that read ‘genocide high school’ and ‘God hates you.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

New Zealand’s only Jewish school was vandalized with antisemitic graffiti, Police National Headquarters reported on Tuesday.

The former location of Auckland’s Kadima High School, which also houses other Jewish community facilities, such as a mikveh (Jewish ritual bath), was smeared with graffiti that read ‘genocide high school’ and ‘God hates you.’

Although the incident was reported in early February and was recorded on security footage, no arrests have yet been made.

It is unclear whether both pieces of graffiti were created by the same person at the same time.

“The targeting of educational and religious institutions, along with the most vulnerable—children—is a well-documented tactic of antisemitic and anti-Zionist individuals and organizations, both here in New Zealand and elsewhere,” said a school representative.

“This attack is a direct consequence of the escalating incitement by certain politicians and public figures, whose rhetoric fuels hostility and emboldens those who seek to intimidate and spread hate. When political discourse crosses into vilification, it creates an environment where such acts become inevitable.”

Kadima School board chairperson Darya Bing said the “hateful behavior” has no place in New Zealand.

Bing added that the school welcomed children from all backgrounds and was the only educational institution in the country that required security guards because of “targeted hostility.”

“Singling it out for global events and targeting children, regardless of their religion, ethnicity, or national identity, is unacceptable.”

“Anti-Israel rhetoric that targets a Jewish institution is not political activism. It is anti-Semitism.”

“We stand firm against such bigotry and deeply appreciate our school whānau (family), community, and the many New Zealanders who refuse to tolerate it.”

New Zealand has made efforts to combat antisemitism, such as declaring Hamas a terrorist organization and barring social media influencer Candace Owens from entering the country due to antisemitic statements and Holocaust denial.