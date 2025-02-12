‘No famine in Gaza, Strip flooded with aid’ – Israeli official

Armed terrorists sit on top of aid trucks in the Gaza Strip. (Twitter Screenshot)

“The amount of food that enters Gaza every day is enormous,” Israeli official says, stressing that shortages are created by Hamas hoarding aid.

By World Israel News Staff

There is no “famine” in the Gaza Strip, as trucks loaded with “enormous” amounts of food and other humanitarian aid enter the coastal enclave every day, an Israeli official confirmed to Hebrew-language outlet Ma’ariv on Tuesday.

The Hamas terror group and international media reports have promoted the narrative that Gazans are suffering from a lack of food during the ongoing conflict, sparking international investigations into Israel’s prosecution of the war.

But the sheer amount of aid trucks, carrying food, fuel, medical supplies, and more proves that the only shortages in the Strip are created by Hamas’ hoarding of aid, an Israeli official responsible for aid distribution said.

“There is no humanitarian crisis in Gaza,” the official told Ma’ariv, adding that some 400 trucks enter the Strip on a daily basis.

These aid convoys include trucks loaded with tents, diesel, fuel, and food products, the official continued.

The official stressed that there is “no shortage of any humanitarian materials inside Gaza,” with some of the trucks carrying “blankets and warm clothes to the residents of the Strip.”

The source added that trucks “loaded with medical equipment through the Jordan River crossing.”

Another official told Ma’ariv that “the amount of food that enters Gaza every day is enormous.”

They emphasized that “there is no hunger there, and there are no problems deriving from food shortages.”

The official acknowledged that Hamas terrorists regularly seize humanitarian aid, preventing goods from reaching civilians and oftentimes selling the goods for exorbitant prices on the black market.

“Hamas manages the distribution of aid within Gaza,” the official said.

“It has specific groups within the population that are given higher priority and favoritism, but we are not responsible for what goes on once the aid is in the Strip.”

In recent months, some watchdog groups have quietly walked back their claims that the Gazans are starving.

Video circulating on social media of Gazans, particularly footage of them gathering to watch the releases of Israeli hostages, has failed to show mass starvation of the population.