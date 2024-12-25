US blasts claims of north Gaza famine as ‘inaccurate, irresponsible’

American Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew blasts US government agency’s report warning of a likely famine in the northern Gaza Strip, deriding its reliance on outdated, inaccurate information.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

The Biden administration’s top envoy to Israel rebutted claims by an American government agency alleging that a famine is likely taking place in the northern Gaza Strip.

On Monday, the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) published a report warning of a likely famine in the northern Gaza Strip, specifically impacting the cities of Jabaliya, Beit Lahiya, and Beit Hanoun.

“Israel’s near-total blockade of humanitarian and commercial food supplies to besieged areas of North Gaza Governorate… has been in place for nearly 80 days,” the report said.

“Based on the collapse of the food system… it is highly likely that the food consumption and acute malnutrition thresholds for Famine (IPC Phase 5) have now been surpassed in North Gaza Governorate.”

“In the absence of a change to Israeli policy on the entry of food and nutrition supplies to this area, FEWS NET expects non-trauma mortality levels will pass the Famine (IPC Phase 5) threshold between January and March 2025, with at least 2-15 people dying per day.”

The report was based on an analysis of aid transfers to the northern Gaza Strip since November, compared with estimates of the number of Gazans currently residing in the area.

The FEWS NET analysis relied on a mid-November estimate of a northern Gaza population of between 65,000 to 75,000 people for its calculations.

The Famine Early Warning Systems Network is a U.S. government program operated by U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

On Tuesday, however, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew issued a statement rebutting and condemning the FEWS NET report, noting that it had relied on “outdated and inaccurate” figures.

“The report issued today on Gaza by FEWS NET relies on data that is outdated and inaccurate,” Lew said.

“We have worked closely with the Government of Israel and the UN to provide greater access to the North Governorate, and it is now apparent that the civilian population in that part of Gaza is in the range of 7,000-15,000, not 65,000-75,000 which is the basis of this report.”

The Israeli Defense Ministry, Lew noted, “estimates the population in this area is between 5,000 and 9,000.”

“UNRWA estimates the population is between 10,000 and 15,000.”

“At a time when inaccurate information is causing confusion and accusations, it is irresponsible to issue a report like this. We work day and night with the UN and our Israeli partners to meet humanitarian needs — which are great — and relying on inaccurate data is irresponsible.”