‘Nobody wants to die’ – Trump says Iran ‘very nervous,’ ready for a deal

President Trump blasts Obama’s 2015 Iran nuclear agreement as ‘the dumbest deal,’ says Iran cannot be allowed to achieve a nuclear capacity, with only a new deal or Israeli airstrikes capable of preventing them from achieving it.

By World Israel News Staff

President Donald Trump warned that Iran must be prevented from acquiring nuclear weapons either through a new deal to replace the 2015 nuclear agreement, or airstrikes on the country’s atomic facilities.

Speaking with Fox News on Monday night, the president said that while he preferred to resolve the issue via negotiations, he will not allow Tehran to acquire nuclear weapons.

“Everyone thinks Israel, with our help or our approval, will go in and bomb the hell out of [Iran],” Trump said.

“I would prefer that not happen. I’d much rather see a deal with Iran where we can do a deal, supervise, check it, inspect it, and then blow it up or just make sure that there’s no more nuclear.”

Trump went on to deride the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed by the Obama administration, as “the dumbest deal.”

“By the way, that would have expired by now. That was a road to a nuclear weapon. It was a short-term deal,” Trump said of the JCPOA’s sunset clause, under which certain restrictions would automatically end after 10 years.

“You can’t make a deal with just a few years on it. That deal would be expired by now. Think of it. And they would have a legal right to have a nuclear weapon.”

“You cannot allow Iran, or just about anybody else, by the way, but especially Iran, because they are very militant. You can’t allow them to have a nuclear weapon.”

Trump claimed that Iran’s leadership is “very concerned” over Tehran’s increasing isolation regionally and internationally, following Israeli airstrikes last year, the new sanctions imposed by the Trump White House and the loss of key allies over the past six months including the Assad regime, Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah, and Hamas’ Yahya Sinwar.

“But there’s two ways of stopping them, with bombs or with a written piece of paper. And I’d much rather do a deal that’s a deal that’s not going to hurt them.”

“I think that Iran is very concerned. I think that Iran is very frightened, to be honest with you, because their defense is pretty much gone.”

“They’ve had some very bad moments. The whole thing with the [Hezbollah] pagers was a disaster for them. The pagers, you know what I’m talking about.”

“It was a horrible thing, but it was, you know, it knocked out a lot of leadership like nobody’s ever seen before. But I think Iran is very nervous. I think they’re scared. I think Iran would love to make a deal, and I would love to make a deal with them without bombing them.”