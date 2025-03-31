Normalization on the agenda? Trump to visit Saudi Arabia

In recent months, President Trump has suggested that Saudi Arabia could soon establish formal ties with Israel.



By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

President Donald Trump is planning to visit Saudi Arabia for the first foreign trip of his second term, according to an Axios report.

Trump was originally meant to fly to the Gulf Kingdom in late April, but his trip has now been pushed back to the first week of May, a source told the outlet.

Riyadh has been assisting Trump in his efforts to secure a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, with a source saying that Saudi Arabia wants Trump’s visit to occur after that aim has been achieved.

“An opportunity for international travel for the President is something that is being looked at. We don’t yet have a specific plan, and we will provide that information when it is official,” a White House official told Axios.

“Talks will focus on discussing foreign investments, strengthening relationships with Gulf nations and ending conflict in the Middle East,” they added.

Last week, President Trump announced that more Arab and Muslim countries are planning to normalize relations with Israel.

“You’re going to see countries start to fill up the Abraham Accords; more and more countries want to join,” The National quoted Trump as saying during a cabinet meeting.

“So countries are starting to want to get involved very much with the Abraham Accords again,” Trump added.

In recent months, Trump has suggested that Saudi Arabia could soon establish formal ties with Israel.

Saudi Arabia is often regarded as the most influential nation in the Arab and Muslim world.

If Saudi Arabia were to recognize Israel, other countries that have been hesitant about normalization with the Jewish state would likely follow its lead.

Privately, Saudi Arabia already maintains extensive economic and security ties with the Jewish State.

But publicly, the Gulf Kingdom has consistently maintained that Jerusalem must take steps to allow the establishment of a Palestinian state before Riyadh will officially recognize Israel.