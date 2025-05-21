Nukhba terrorist who took part in Oct. 7 massacre killed in Gaza strike

Hamas-run Gaza health ministry reports 45 fatalities as IDF carries out over 115 airstrikes on terror targets across the Gaza Strip, including one which killed Mohammed Shahin, one of the perpetrators of the October 7th invasion.

By World Israel News Staff

A Hamas terrorist who took part in the invasion of Israel on October 7th, 2023 and who participated in a massacre of Israelis in southwestern Israel was killed in an IDF airstrike in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Wednesday.

In a statement released by the Israeli military, the IDF said it had conducted over 115 airstrikes on terrorist targets across the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.

One of the airstrikes killed a member of Hamas’ elite Nukhba Force, the Israeli military said, which spearheaded the Gaza invasion of Israel in 2023.

“The IDF and Shin Bet continue to eliminate Nukhba terrorists who infiltrated Israeli territory and participated in the brutal October 7 massacre,” the IDF said.

IDF forces within the Southern Command, guided by the army’s Intelligence Directorate and the Shin Bet internal security agency, continue to operate throughout the Gaza Strip, the IDF said, destroying terror infrastructure and eliminating terrorists as part of Operation Gideon’s Chariots.

While the IDF did not provide details on the precise timing or location of the strike, which killed the Nukhba Force terrorist, the army identified him as Mohammad Shanin. A Hamas-affiliated terrorist with the same name responsible for directing the group’s activities in southern Lebanon was reportedly killed in a strike near Sidon earlier this year.

“An Israel Air Force aircraft, directed by Division 162 forces, struck and killed Mohammad Shahin, a Nukhba terrorist in the East Jabaliya Battalion of the Hamas terrorist organization,” the IDF announced.

“Shahin infiltrated Israeli territory and took part in the brutal massacre carried out by Hamas on October 7.”

Israeli warplanes struck terrorist assets across the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours include rocket launchers, military buildings, tunnels, terrorist cells, and additional terror infrastructure.

Simultaneously, Israeli Navy forces carried out strikes in coordination with ground forces against terror targets in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry has reported that 45 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes since midnight Wednesday, bringing the total number of fatalities claimed by Gaza authorities since October 7th to over 53,500.