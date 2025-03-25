NYC Mayor Eric Adams tells Jewish leaders one of his election opponents is ‘spewing antisemitism’

New York City Mayor Eric Adams appears before a House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform hearing with Sanctuary City Mayors on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

By Corey Walker, The Algemeiner

New York City Mayor Eric Adams told Jewish leaders last week that one of his electoral opponents trying to unseat him has been “spewing antisemitism,” according to a new report.

Adams made the comment in a closed-door meeting with the Jewish Community Relations Council on Wednesday, the New York Post reported.

“In our great city, with a large population of Jewish residents, one of the candidates running for mayor is spewing antisemitism,” an attendee recalled the mayor as saying in comments to the Post.

While Adams did not specify any candidate, the Post’s sources said he was presumably referring to Zohran Mamdani, 33, a democratic socialist who has been a harsh critic of the Jewish state.

Pressed for details about who Adams meant in his comment, the mayor’s campaign spokesman Todd Shapiro chose not to specify, instead claiming that the remark could refer to multiple people.

“More than one has demonstrated an unwillingness to take a strong stance against hate and antisemitism. The mayor believes that our city’s leadership must be unwavering in their commitment to fighting hatred in all forms and ensuring every New Yorker feels safe, valued, and protected,” Shapiro said.

Mamdani’s campaign spokesman Andrew Epstein pushed back against charges of antisemitism, saying that the candidate “is running a positive and visionary campaign to lower the cost of living for working-class New Yorkers being priced out of the city they built.”

“He [Mamdani] believes in universal human rights and strongly denounces antisemitism, as he does all forms of bigotry, racism and hate,” Epstein continued while affirming Mamdani’s support for the boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel.

Adams’s comments last week came one day after Mamdani condemned Israel for restarting military operations in the Gaza Strip, accusing the Jewish state of committing a “genocide” and citing Hamas-produced casualty statistics.

“Israel’s renewed bombing of Gaza — funded by our tax dollars — has already killed more than 400 Palestinians in just a few hours, including scores of women and children. It is among the deadliest days of a genocide which has taken the lives of more than 50,000 civilians,” Mamdani said in a statement.

“‘The Israeli government has chosen to give up on the hostages,’ an organization of Israeli families said this morning. The Trump administration must bring all of its pressure to bear on [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu to establish the ceasefire now.”

Mamdani, a representative within the New York State Assembly and progressive firebrand, cited figures from the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between terrorist combatants and civilians.

Moreover, researchers have shown that casualty figures published by Gaza’s Hamas-run health authorities have been inflated to defame Israel.

A Muslim born in Uganda, Mamdani in May 2023 advanced the “Not on Our Dime! Ending New York Funding of Israeli Settler Violence Act,” legislation that would ban charities from using tax-deductible donations to aid Israeli entities that work in Judea and Samaria.

Mamdani argued that the legislation would help the state fight against so-called Israeli “war crimes” against Palestinians. The democratic socialist dismissed critics of the legislation, saying that his anti-Israel proposal is “​​in line with the sentiments of most New Yorkers.”

“What we have is a number of New York state-registered charities that are sending at least $60 million a year to Israeli settlement organizations which then use that funding to continue the history of expulsion and dispossession of Palestinians in the occupied territories that has been going on for decades,” Mamdani said.

“There’s a phrase that I grew up hearing: PEP, progressive except Palestine. You’d see how time and again how politicians who espoused universal beliefs would always seem to find an exception when it came to the question of Israel and Palestine. We see that sadly in terms of how our laws are applied in terms of how our policies are applied.”

Following Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, invasion of and massacre across southern Israel, Mamdani released a statement in which he said that he mourned “the hundreds of people killed across Israel and Palestine in the last 36 hours. Netanyahu’s declaration of war, the Israeli government’s decision to cut electricity to Gaza, and Knesset members calling for another Nakba will undoubtedly lead to more violence and suffering in the days and weeks to come. The path toward a just and lasting peace can only begin by ending the occupation and dismantling apartheid.”

Many Palestinians and anti-Israel activists use the term “Nakba,” or “catastrophe,” to refer to the establishment of the modern state of Israel in 1948.

In January 2024, Mamdani called on New York City to cease sending funds to Israel, saying that “Voters oppose their tax dollars funding a genocide.”

On Oct. 11, 2024, police arrested Mamdani at a protest outside Sen. Chuck Schumer’s (D-N.Y.) Brooklyn residence, one of approximately 60 people detained by law enforcement that day.

Appearing on anti-Israel podcaster Mehdi Hasan’s program on Nov. 25, Mamdani said that if he were mayor, “New York City would arrest Benjamin Netanyahu. This is a city that our values are in line with international law. It’s time that our actions are also.”

Prominent anti-Israel activist Linda Sarsour has advocated for Mamdani, urging her 302,000 Instagram followers to donate to his campaign. She wrote that he “cares about the people and it’s showing in his policy plans.’ She instructed her fans to “follow Zohran. Stay up to date on his campaign! Give.”

Mamdani’s father Mahmood has said that “the longtime security of a Jewish homeland in historic Palestine requires the dismantling of the Jewish state” and that “Jews can have a homeland in historic Palestine, but not a state.”

The mayoral candidate’s mother, filmmaker Mira Nair, was one of the members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences who signed a letter demanding the exclusion of Israeli actor Gal Gadot from the March 2 Oscars ceremony.

Although Mamdani is considered a threat to win the New York City mayorship, his position in the race has slipped. Mamdani commands 8 percent of the vote among New Yorkers, good enough for third place, according to a poll by Quinnipiac conducted between Feb. 27-Mar. 3.

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a commanding lead at 38 percent, per Quinnipiac.

Comparatively, according to a poll conducted by Honan Strategy Group from Feb. 22-23, Mamdani previously sat in second place with 12 percent of the vote.

A March 5 Quinnipiac poll found that 20 percent of residents approve of Adams’ job performance while 67 percent disapprove, the lowest levels of support for a New York mayor since the university began polling New Yorkers almost 30 years ago.