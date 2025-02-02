Over 50 terrorists killed in Jenin area as Israeli raids continue

According to the IDF, more than 100 wanted Palestinian terror suspects have been arrested, 40 weapons confiscated, and 80 explosives neutralized.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

More than 50 Palestinian terrorists have been killed since the army launched a counterterror operation in Jenin and northern Samaria nearly two weeks ago, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday.

The number includes 35 gunmen killed by security forces in Jenin, Tulkarem, and Tamun, and another 15 killed in drone strikes.

One of the strikes, in the village of Qabatiya on Saturday night, hit a vehicle carrying several terrorists on their way to carry out what the IDF said was an “imminent terrorist attack.”

Of the two terrorists killed, one was identified as Abd al-Hadi Kamil, who had been released from prison during a temporary ceasefire in November 2023.

Aerial surveillance footage of the strike showed secondary explosions indicating the presence of explosives.

The army’s Jenin raid, dubbed “Operation Iron Wall,” launched on January 21, comes on the heels of the Palestinian Authority’s failed crackdown in the Jenin refugee camp.

Raids expanded to Tulkarem. Security forces have arrested dozens of wanted Palestinian terrorists, seized weapons, and uncovered an bomb-making laboratory.

Previous Israeli counterterror operations in 2023 and 2024 in the Jenin camp uncovered a tunnel shaft, a rocket launcher, large amounts of weapons and bomb-making laboratories.

As of 2023, just over 24,000 registered refugees were living in the camp that Palestinians have dubbed “The Martyr’s Capital.”