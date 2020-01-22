Palestinian columnist calls for murder to disrupt Holocaust ceremony

The op-ed also criticized the international community for recognizing the “Jew[ish] Holocaust” and ignoring the “Palestinian Holocaust.”

By World Israel News Staff

In a Saturday Al-Hayat Al-Jadida op-ed titled “This is Israel on the edge of the abyss!” a Palestinian columnist has called for murder as a means to stop Israel’s Fifth World Holocaust Forum from proceeding, reports Palestinian Media Watch.

“One shot will disrupt the ceremony and one dead body will cancel the ceremony,” Yahya Rabah wrote in the Palestinian Authority newspaper.

“Despite the misery of the Arabs and their dissatisfaction with what is happening, they are capable, if even for just a moment, of not following in the steps of Israel and America who are determining for them who their enemies are and who their friends are,” he added.

“Of course, the Palestinians will never accept this equation, and it can be assumed that they will resist the ceremony being held in Jerusalem itself, as Jerusalem is theirs, despite [U.S. President Donald] Trump who gave it to Israel as part of the filthy deal of the century,” Rabah wrote.

One hundred and fifty Holocaust scholars from around the signed a statement protesting the PA’s publication of a threat to murder participants at the ceremony.

“For the PA to publish this horrific threat in its official newspaper is nothing less than incitement to murder,” said Dr. Rafael Medoff, director of the David S. Wyman Institute for Holocaust Studies, which organized the protest.

The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations also released a statement saying: “Such a call for violence can never be justified, but it is especially repugnant for the PA to incite terrorism deliberately aimed at disrupting an occasion as solemn and significant as this.”

The Fifth World Holocaust Forum will take place on Thursday in Jerusalem in the presence of dozens of world leaders arriving in Israel to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in Poland and to show a resolve to fight a wave of current anti-Semitism.

Vice President Mike Pence, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, Britain’s Prince Charles and the presidents of Germany, Italy, and Austria are among the more than 40 dignitaries who will be attending the event.