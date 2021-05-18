Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader pokes head out at Hezbollah rally in Lebanon

Ziad Nakhaleh addressed hundreds of supporters during a rally organized by Lebanon’s Hezbollah terror group Monday evening.

By World Israel News Staff and AP

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terror group’s leader made a rare public appearance in Beirut where he vowed that his group will keep fighting Israel, as Palestinian terrorists continued to fire barrages of rockets from Gaza at civilians in the Jewish State.

Ziad Nakhaleh addressed hundreds of supporters during a rally organized by Lebanon’s Hezbollah terror group Monday evening. Nakhaleh said that Israel is “targeting civilians and avoiding direct confrontation with holy warriors,” a contention that flies in the face of facts on the ground and statements from the IDF.

The PIJ’s Quds Brigades, along with Hamas, have fired thousands of rockets and missiles toward Israeli towns and cities since the latest round of fighting began last Monday.

Nakhaleh thanked Iran for its help and said the latest round of fighting “is a new page in defending Jerusalem and al-Aqsa mosque.”

On Monday, thousands of Yemenis took to the streets in the rebel-held capital, Sanaa on Monday to denounce Israel.

Protesters carried Palestinian flags and banners calling for the boycott of Israeli and American goods. They also chanted: “Death to America!” and “Death to Israel!” Many protesters were seen carrying AK-47 assault rifles.

The protests are called by Houthi rebels, who are allied with Hamas and backed by Iran, Israel’s archenemy.

Also on Monday, Hamas’ Interior Ministry banned journalists and media production companies in Gaza from offering their services to two Saudi-owned satellite channels.

In a message sent to journalists’ mobiles, a ministry official stressed offering any service to the Dubai-based Al-Arabiya TV and its news branch Al-Hadath are prohibited “by liability.”

Hamas has closed the Gaza offices of the channel during the 2014 war after accusing it of broadcasting “false news” meant to distort the Islamic terror group.

Hamas strictly controls all media in the Gaza Strip, which lacks a free press.