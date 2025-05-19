Palestinian man accused of murdering Israeli girlfriend as she gave birth

Israeli police officers raid the home of a Palestinian man in Al-Ram amid suspicions he murdered his Israeli girlfriend as she gave birth. (Israel Police)

Israeli police arrest Palestinian man after he allegedly murdered his Israeli girlfriend who she was giving birth to his child, torched their bodies, then sold her car.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

A Palestinian man living in a village on the edge of Jerusalem’s municipal boundaries has been arrested after he allegedly murdered his Israeli girlfriend while she was giving birth to his child, prosecutors announced on Monday morning.

The charred remains of the woman and her newborn child were found in Al-Ram – an Arab village located inside the city limits of Jerusalem – on April 1st of this year.

The woman’s remains showed signs of violence, leading Israeli forensics investigators to conclude that she had been murdered, apparently while in the midst of giving birth. The victim was still attached to her newborn child via the umbilical cord at the time of her murder.

Israeli police worked alongside the Palestinian Authority’s security service to identify and locate the suspected murderer, who has been identified as the victim’s 35-year-old boyfriend and the father of the child found alongside the woman’s remains.

The joint Israeli – Palestinian probe into the murder used advanced technology and the arrests of dozens of other suspects to identify, locate, and apprehend the suspected murderer, authorities said.

Investigators say the boyfriend murdered the victim while she was in the middle of labor, then set her and the newborn baby’s bodies on fire. He then left the scene and later sold his victim’s car.

On Monday, prosecutors announced that a preliminary indictment for aggravated murder charges has been filed. The State Attorney’s Office is expected to file a full indictment within the next few days.

While Israeli authorities have not released the identity of the primary suspect, on April 27th, the Palestinian Authority’s official WAFA outlet reported that Israeli police had carried out a raid on the home of Mansour Abu Gharbiyeh, arresting him overnight before quickly withdrawing from the area.