Palestinian suspect shot at Jerusalem-area checkpoint

The soldiers called on the suspect to stop, but he did not heed their calls and continued to advance towards the troops.

By TPS

Israeli security forces shot and injured an Arab suspect on Sunday at a checkpoint near Jerusalem.

The police stated that the suspect arrived at the Kiosk crossing to Abu Dis and raised the suspicion of the troops manning the checkpoint, who commenced an arrest procedure.

They fired at his lower torso in accordance with the arrest procedure.

The suspect, a 25-year-old resident of the Hebron area, was injured and transferred to medical care by the Red Crescent.

The Kiosk crossing is meant for the transit of vehicles only and pedestrians are not allowed to cross through it.

The crossing has been the site of previous terror attacks.