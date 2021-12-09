Palestinians attack Israeli drivers in Samaria

Cars driving near Ofra in the Judea and Samaria region. (TPS/Hillel Meir)

The IDF is searching the area of the Palestinian Arab village of Nabi Ilyas in Samaria for a number of suspects who were involved in a violent care robbery.

By Aryeh Savir/TPS and World Israel News Staff

IDF forces operating in Samaria on Wednesday were successful in apprehending an Arab terrorist while he was attacking Israeli motorists.

The IDF stated that its troops identified a squad of terrorists who were throwing rocks at a road near the Israeli community of Mevo Dotan, endangering passengers on the road.

The troops, who were on a stakeout at the point, opened fire to thwart the threat, hitting one of the squad members.

The force provided him with primary medical care on the spot, he was arrested and transferred for further medical care.

In related news, the IDF is searching the area of the Palestinian Arab village of Nabi Ilyas in Samaria for a number of suspects who were involved in a violent care robbery Wednesday evening, Israeli media reported.

The victim of the incident, an Israeli driver, testified that a vehicle with a Palestinian license plate had collided with her and then signaled her to stop at the side of the road. The unsuspecting driver agreed, when a number of suspects forcibly removed her from her car and stole it.

She was evacuated in light condition to a nearby hospital by Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics.