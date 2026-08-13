From 34 countries to the IDF: Hundreds of young Jews make aliyah to serve Israel

Some 300 young Jews from 34 countries are expected to make aliyah this summer and enlist as IDF lone soldiers through Garin Tzabar, leaving their families and lives abroad to serve Israel. More than half — 175 — are coming from the United States.

The trend has surged since October 7: participation is up 33%, older recruits — many with university degrees — have increased 65%, and the number arriving from France has risen 20-fold. Before enlisting, participants have also volunteered in Israeli agriculture and supported soldiers and communities affected by the war.

For most, the decision becomes permanent: 85% remain in Israel after completing their service, while roughly 30% are later joined by their families. Garin Tzabar has helped more than 8,000 immigrant lone soldiers make the journey over the past 35 years.