Plane belonging to Libyan warlord lands in Israel

Plane landing comes after a reported meeting between the warlord’s rival and the Libyan prime minister.

By World Israel News Staff

A plane belonging to Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar landed in Israel on Thursday, KAN News reported.

Haftar’s plane P4-RMA landed after a diplomatic stop in Cyprus and was grounded in Israel for only two hours before making its way back to the island country. It is unclear if Haftar was on the plane himself.

Haftar is head of the Libyan National Army, which is known for having fought a civil war against its government from 2014 to 2020.

The plane arrived after Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Mohammed Dbeibeh reportedly met with Israeli Mossad director David Barnea in Amman to discuss normalization with Israel. Dbeibeh and Haftar are known to be political rivals.

Saudi-run Alarabiya Alhadath TV claimed on Wednesday that Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh met Barnea in Jordan last week.

While both Syrian and Libyan media reported on the prime minister’s visit, Dbeibah’s office denied that it ever took place.

“That didn’t happen and won’t happen in the future. Our stance is firm and clear on the Palestinian cause,” his office said in a statement.