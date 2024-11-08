‘Pogrom’ in Amsterdam: Netanyahu sends planes to rescue Jews

Dutch police storm the pro-Hamas encampment at the University of Amsterdam. (Twitter Screenshot)

By JNS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated at about 4:30 a.m. local time that he was dispatching two rescue planes to Amsterdam following a “very violent incident against Israeli citizens.”

“The harsh pictures of the assault on our citizens in Amsterdam will not be overlooked,” Netanyahu’s office stated.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu views the horrifying incident with utmost gravity and demands that the Dutch government and security forces take vigorous and swift action against the rioters, and ensure the safety of our citizens.”

Earlier in the day, Maccabi Tel Aviv lost 5-0 to Ajax Amsterdam in a Europa League soccer game. Various reports indicate that Israeli fans were attacked—with some reports of injuries—after leaving the game.

Danny Danon, the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, wrote that “we are receiving very disturbing reports of extreme violence against Israelis and Jews on the streets of Holland. There is a pogrom currently taking place in Europe in 2024.”

“These are the true faces of the supporters of the radical terrorism we are fighting. The western world needs to wake up now,” he wrote.

“This is the time when the United Nations should immediately and clearly condemn the violence of the Palestinians and their supporters. The Dutch authorities must take decisive action against terrorism now.”

“This is outrageous. The government of the Netherlands must protect Jews from these attacks and prosecute the assailants,” wrote Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.).

The Israeli embassy in Washington stated that “hundreds of fans of the Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer team were ambushed and attacked in Amsterdam tonight as they left the stadium following a game against Ajax Amsterdam.”

The embassy shared video footage that appeared to show someone being attacked as he lay motionless on the street, and a driver intentionally driving a car into a pedestrian.

“The mob, who targeted these innocent Israelis, has proudly shared their violent acts on social media,” the embassy stated.

“Responses to this video so far have ranged from: they started it (by chanting), they deserve it (since they’re Israelis), and they don’t belong there.”

“Let’s get one thing clear: there is no justification for a lynching mob,” the embassy added.

“Israeli soccer fans should be allowed to support their team without fear of physical danger. The days of chasing Jews down European city streets should remain in the dark annals of history.”

“We are horrified by footage coming out of Amsterdam that shows masked assailants brutally attacking Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer fans,” the American Jewish Committee stated.

“We urge the Dutch government to immediately act to ensure the safety of the fans and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

This is a developing story.

