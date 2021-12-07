Police take down criminal network, 73 cameras in Arab town

In addition, three suspects were detained in the operation.

By TPS

Border Police forces in the North operating together with the northern district police took down a network of 73 cameras used by criminal elements in five different locations in the Arab town of Bi’ina.

The police stated that as part of its activities against the feuds between local crime families and the illegal use of weapons in the northern district, the Border Police and the district police acted Monday in five different points in the town against security cameras that were used by criminal elements.

The troops confiscated 73 cameras, removed four masts on which the cameras were placed, and seized eight recording devices, a field camera, binoculars, and a telescope.

In addition, three suspects were detained at the police station.

The police have been waging an ongoing battle against criminal elements in the Arab-Israeli sector following a surge in violence and murders in recent years.