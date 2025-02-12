Preparing for war? Hamas bans phone use among leadership

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, hands over four Israeli hostages to the Red Cross in Palestine Square, Gaza City. (Photo by Khalil Kahlout/Flash90)

Fearing Israeli assassinations, Hamas’ senior political and military leadership ditch phones to avoid being tracked, go into hiding.

By World Israel News Staff

Hamas has ordered a ban on the use of mobile phones by senior leadership, within both its military and politburo divisions, suggesting that the terror group is preparing for the collapse of the ceasefire and a return to fighting against Israel.

Sources from Hamas told Arabic-language news outlet Asharq Al-Awsat that the terror group’s leaders and its intelligence unit issued a directive to all commanders to stop using their phones, in order to prevent being tracked by Israel, and immediately go into hiding.

Many of Hamas’ senior leadership had resumed using their phones during the ceasefire, according to the report.

The terror group is particularly concerned about surprise assassinations via Israeli airstrikes, especially as reconnaissance aircraft carrying missiles have returned to the skies over several areas of the Gaza Strip, Asharq Al-Awsat reported.

Earlier this week, Hamas said that it would delay the release of Israeli captives until further notice, a direct violation of the ceasefire and hostage deal.

The group claimed that Israel had not fulfilled its obligations under the agreement regarding the amount of humanitarian aid entering the Strip – a charge that Israel vehemently denies.

According to Hamas sources, the terror group is gearing up for a number of scenarios, including a resumption of the war.

Hamas is preparing for Israel to retake control of the Netzarim Corridor, a strategic passage dividing northern Gaza from the south, from which Israel withdrew earlier this week.

The terror group believes that Israel may also redeploy and bolster troop forces to establish buffer zones, expected to be about half a kilometer into Gazan territory from the border fence with Israel.

Following threats from U.S. President Donald Trump, it’s unclear whether Hamas intends to stand by its earlier pledge to not release Israeli hostages this Saturday.

“Hamas is committed to the ceasefire agreement that [Israel] also committed to,” a Hamas spokesman said in a media statement on Tuesday night.

“We affirm that [Israel] is the party that did not abide by its commitments and is responsible for any complications or delays.”