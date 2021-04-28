President Rivlin thanks Macron for pushing amendment after Halimi trial debacle

“I appreciate your ethical and legal position and your determination to introduce an amendment to the criminal code,” Rivlin told Macron in a letter.

By World Israel News Staff

President Rivlin sent a letter to French President Macron regarding the decision that the accused in murder of Sarah Halimi is unfit to stand trial

In the letter, he wrote, “I heard with sorrow of the decision of the French Supreme Court to confirm the decision of the lower courts that the accused in the anti-Semitic, brutal and terrible murder of Sarah Halimi is unfit to stand trial.”

“I appreciate your ethical and legal position and your determination to introduce an amendment to the criminal code. Your quick and clear response sends a clear message to the family of the victim and to France as a whole that law as it currently stands is deficient, and that deficiency has allowed a despicable murderer to evade justice and punishment,” he added.

“The facts of the case are accepted: Dr. Sarah Halimi was a victim of a despicable murder by a cruel murderer because she was Jewish, and everything must be done to send a clear message that there is, and will not, be any tolerance of sick and despicable anti-Semitism and attacks on Jews because of their ethnicity and religion,” Rivlin said.