Pro-Hamas mob floods Trump Tower, demands release of Columbia anti-Israel agitator

Nearly 100 protesters were arrested for trespassing, obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

A protest organized by Jewish Voice for Peace occupied the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan on Thursday, resulting in the arrest of close to 100 demonstrators.

Those who occupied the lobby wore red shirts and protested on behalf of Mahmoud Khalil, who was arrested Saturday because he “led activities aligned with Hamas, a designated terrorist organization,” said Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin.

Khalil also organized the takeover of campus buildings at Columbia University last year.

The protesters held signs that said “Free Mahmoud, Free Palestine” and “Fight Nazis Not Students.” They also chanted a “Free, free Palestine” slogan.

Some of the demonstrators were hauled away by the police in zip ties and others were herded onto an MTA bus.

NYPD Chief of Department John Chell reported that 98 people were arrested with no vandalism or acts of violence committed.

The protesters who were arrested were charged with trespassing, obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.

On X, Jewish Voice for Peace said it organized the protest and stated its goal was to encourage Jews “toward Palestinian liberation and Judaism beyond Zionism.”

“As Jews, we are taking over the Trump Tower to register our mass refusal,” the group wrote.

“We will not stand by as this fascist regime attempts to criminalize Palestinians and all those calling for an end to the Israeli government’s US-funded genocide of the Palestinian people. And we will never stop fighting for a free Palestine. If you come for one, you face us all. Free Mahmoud, free Palestine!”

Khalil’s lawyers reported that ICE agents arrested him on Saturday and said they were taking away his green card and student visa.

Following the arrest, protests in Manhattan have been ongoing while Khalil remains in Louisiana following a federal judge’s ruling to block his deportation until his case is heard.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Khalil had taken advantage of “the privilege” of coming to study in “one of our nation’s finest universities to “side with terrorists — Hamas terrorists who have killed innocent men, women, and children.”