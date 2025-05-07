Prosecution of October 7th terrorist at risk thanks to IDF flub

Two Hamas officers, Yousef Qadi and Mohammad Zaarab, surrender to IDF troops in Rafah, Gaza. (IDF)

Shin Bet and Israel Police warn that IDF press release identifying and revealing photographs of a Hamas commander involved in the massacres of October 7th could hamper his prosecution.

By World Israel News Staff

The IDF came under fire Tuesday from Israeli investigators, after the army publicly identified a Hamas commander who had surrendered to Israeli troops several weeks ago, according to a report published Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, the IDF spokesperson’s office issued a statement revealing that two prominent Hamas terrorists had surrendered themselves to Israeli forces in the southern Gaza city of Rafah several weeks ago.

The terrorists had been surrounded by soldiers from the 188th Brigade in the Shaboura neighborhood of Rafah.

Tuesday’s press release identified one the two terrorists as Yousef Qadi, a platoon commander within Hamas’ elite Nukhba Force, which spearheaded the invasion of Israel on October 7th, 2023.

Qadi participated in the massacres of October 7th, and also held several Israeli hostages captive.

Photographs of Qadi, including some clearing showing his face, unblurred, were released by the army as part of the press release packet.

Later that day, investigators from the Shin Bet agency and the police department’s Lahav 433 Unity reached out to the IDF’s spokesperson’s unit to clarify why the army had publicly identified Qadi, Kan Reshet Bet reported Wednesday.

Given his involvement in the massacres of October 7th, his position as a unit commander of a force which invaded Israel, and his role in holding Israelis hostage, Qadi is considered a prime target for criminal prosecution.

That prosecution, however, could be complicated by the IDF’s publicly identifying Qadi, potentially invalidating the use of a suspect lineup to enable survivors to identify Qadi independently.

Investigators also noted that Tuesday’s press release violated an agreement reached after October 7th that no members of the Nukhba Force will be publicly identified prior to their prosecution.