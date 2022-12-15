‘QUANTUM LEAP’: Netanyahu’s vision for overall peace with Arab world December 15, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/quantum-leap-netanyahus-vision-for-overall-peace-with-arab-world/ Email Print “It will change our region in ways that are unimaginable,” the prime minister-designate said. Watch: #Israel’s Prime Minister-designate Benjamin @netanyahu tells Al Arabiya English he thinks peace with #SaudiArabia will be a quantum leap for an overall peace between Israel and the Arab world.https://t.co/XUMGMYoo9b pic.twitter.com/a4puyPUwVE — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) December 15, 2022 Benjamin NetanyahuIsrael-Saudi relationsIsraeli-Palestinian conflict