Rabbi sues ‘Jews for Jesus’ for using his image in promotion materials

Statue with Jewish and Christian missionary symbols at Ein Keshatot heritage site in the Golan Heights, July 25, 2022. (Ellen Horowitz)

Amitay claims the post created a false association between him and the organization, which subsequently resulted in his firing and severely damaged his reputation with the Orthodox community.

By Jewish Breaking News

An aspiring rabbi is suing for defamation after discovering his likeness was used without consent by a messianic Christian organization.

The controversy began when Jews for Jesus posted a picture on social media following the October 7 Hamas massacre of an IDF soldier’s face to highlight their recruiting efforts in the Jewish State.

According to the lawsuit, the soldier in the photo is Ariel Amitay, an Orthodox Jewish teacher from Israel.

Amitay claims the post created a false association between him and the organization, which subsequently resulted in his firing and severely damaged his reputation with the Orthodox community.

Liberty Counsel, representing Jews for Jesus, rejected the allegations, explaining that the group properly purchased the stock image, deliberately obscured facial features, and never mentioned any individual by name in their promotional materials.

“The question is whether they said anything about this individual at all, and they took steps to blur his face and then didn’t say that this particular individual is a member of our group or affiliated with us in any way, shape or form,” Liberty Counsel’s Daniel J. Schmid told reporters on Friday.

“They used it in a social media post saying, hey, here’s what we have done after the atrocities of October 7, to support those who might desire comfort and peace during a turbulent time, and they didn’t say anything about this particular individual.”

Schmid believes the case being heard at the Superior Court of San Francisco County will be dismissed on these grounds alone.

“I think we stand on very firm First Amendment grounds and other defenses that we will raise, and I think this suit is meritless, it’s destined for dismissal, as it should be.”