Released hostages, Noa Argamani and Moran Yanai, share stories of survival and resilience with South African Jewish community

By Jewish Breaking News

In a powerful evening of testimony on November 3rd, Noa Argamani and Moran Stella Yanai, both released hostages, shared their harrowing journeys with over 2,000 members of the South African Jewish community.

The event, organized by Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) in partnership with JNF-South Africa and The Base Synagogue, highlighting the ongoing plight of over 100 hostages still held in Gaza by Hamas.

KKL-JNF, known for its global commitment to Israel and Jewish communities, collaborated with The Base Synagogue in Johannesburg to bring Noa and Moran to South Africa as part of a broader initiative to raise awareness and offer support to former hostages and their families.

Both Noa and Moran expressed deep gratitude to JNF-South Africa for their commitment to raising awareness and supporting hostages and their families.

Noa Argamani’s story gained global attention when she was abducted alongside her boyfriend, Avinatan Or, during the October 7th Nova Festival.

Held for 245 days, Noa faced unimaginable trials, each day marked by fear. Released just weeks before her terminally ill mother’s passing, Noa described how the promise of seeing her mother again kept her alive.

“Every second in captivity, I held onto the hope of seeing my mother again,” Noa shared, her voice filled with emotion.

“I feared each day might be my last, but I had to endure—for my family, for Avinatan, who is still trapped in Gaza.”

Noa’s release came through a daring Israeli rescue mission. “Coming home was the happiest day of my life,” she said, though her joy is bittersweet with Avinatan still held captive. “I’ll wait for Avinatan. I’ll wait for the day I can feel whole again.”

Moran Stella Yanai, held hostage for 54 days, was subjected to extreme physical and mental abuse after being captured and sold to Hamas.

Her strength and faith helped her survive the ordeal. “I want you to think of all the hostages as strong and trust that those still inside will experience the same miracle I did,” she said. “We have enough faith to survive in any situation.”

Moran recalled the terror she faced during her capture. “I had to run for five hours, hearing artillery fire around me. But I held onto faith, believing my family was also a hostage, like many others in Israel today,” she said.

“I was saved so many times that day. I had to see the miracles,” she reflected on her narrow escapes. “I know it’s twisted to say ‘saved’ in this situation, but it’s the truth.”

Michael Kransdorff, Chairman of JNF-South Africa, spoke of the vital importance of such gatherings, stating, “The South African Jewish community stands united in support of Israel and the hostages. Our aim is not only to raise awareness but also to offer a safe space where survivors can heal and be heard. The resilience displayed by Noa and Moran is an inspiration to us all and a call to action to continue advocating for the release of those still held captive.”

Through initiatives like the yellow ribbon campaign and global gatherings, KKL-JNF remains committed to supporting hostages and their families.

This event underscored the need for international solidarity and renewed efforts to secure the immediate release of all hostages held captive by Hamas.