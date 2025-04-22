Remains discovered in search for missing diver feared killed by sharks

Police and rescue teams search for a missing diver at the Hadera beach, April 22, 2025. (Photo by Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)

During the afternoon, divers located what authorities described as “remains and artifacts” on the southern part of Hadera beach.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Remains believed to belong to a missing Israeli fisherman attacked by sharks off the coast of Hadera were discovered Tuesday and sent for forensic examination to confirm the identity.

“Since this morning, we’ve been operating at sea and along the shoreline, sparing no effort,” said police spokesman Lt. Col. Aryeh Doron.

“There are several findings that have been sent for examination. We will wait for professional answers. We want to end this day by giving the family an answer.”

The missing man is a Petah Tikva resident and married father of four in his 40s. He was returning from work in northern Israel on Monday when he stopped to fish, telling a friend he planned to dive at the river’s mouth near the beach.

His vehicle and personal belongings were found onshore shortly after his disappearance.

According to initial assessments by rescue teams, the man had entered the water wearing a belt carrying his fishing catch. Authorities believe the catch may have attracted sharks, leading to the fatal encounter.

As the investigation continues, beaches in Hadera and nearby communities remain closed until further notice.

Every winter, dozens of sharks, including the rare sandbar and finless sharks, are drawn to the waters near Hadera’s Orot Rabin power station.

The power plant’s turbines heat the coastal water, attracting the sharks and earning the area the nickname “Shark Beach.”

While these sharks typically feed on small fish and are not considered a threat to humans, experts caution that they can become disoriented and bite if provoked or confused.

Recent die-offs of fish in the Hadera and Alexander Streams attracted more sharks to the shoreline scavenging dead and injured fish entering the sea.

The Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel criticized the lack of regulation in the area. “Every winter, a unique phenomenon occurs in Israel in which sharks and rays gather at the outlet of the warm waters of the power stations,” the organization said.

“In such a fascinating and public-attracting phenomenon, it would be appropriate to take conservation and safety measures for the public, but over the years, chaos has developed in the area.”

The group noted that it submitted a professional review to state authorities four years ago, urging the government to ban fishing in the area, restrict motorized boat traffic, and establish safe observation zones for the public.

They warned that continued human activity—by fishermen, divers, and curious onlookers—could harm the shark population, which includes species that are endangered and not used to close human contact.