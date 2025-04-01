Report: Houthis have only ‘limited’ supply of missiles

The Houthis have fired at Israel on a near-daily basis since the end of the Hamas ceasefire, sending millions of Israelis running to bomb shelters.

By World Israel News Staff

The Houthi terror group in Yemen has a dwindling supply of long-range ballistic missiles capable of striking Israel, according to a report from Channel 12 News.

Despite near-daily missile attacks since the expiration of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire in mid-March, Israeli security analysts believe that the Houthis’ weapons stockpiles are limited.

Under virtually-constant bombardment by the U.S. Air Force, the Houthis are able to produce only a handful of new missiles each month.

Additionally, many of their missiles were damaged or destroyed in recent American and Israeli airstrikes, the report added.

Since October 2023, the Houthis fired missiles and explosive drones at Israel on a regular basis, in what they claimed to be an act of solidarity with Gaza.

The terror group paused their attacks for some two months after a January 2025 ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, but resumed once the truce ended.

Typically, the Houthis have launched one missile every day or so, suggesting that their arsenal is indeed limited.

The most recent Houthi attack on Israel took place on Sunday morning, sending millions of Israelis scrambling to bomb shelters.

The missile was intercepted, but shrapnel fell n several Jerusalem suburbs.

The Houthis have said that they have implemented an “aerial blockade” of Ben Gurion Airport, and claimed that their attacks are targeting the transportation hub.

National Security Adviser Mike Waltz said in March that the U.S. had killed the Houthis’ “head missileer,” but that has yet to be officially confirmed by the Pentagon.

In March 2025, President Donald Trump announced that he had authorized extensive airstrikes on the Houthis, which he said would continue until the terror group is subdued.

“Funded by Iran, the Houthi thugs have fired missiles at U.S. aircraft, and targeted our troops and allies,” Trump said.

He added that the Houthis’ “piracy, violence, and terrorism” had cost “billions” and risked the lives of many.