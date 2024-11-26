Netanyahu announces intention to accept ceasefire with Hezbollah

Latest version of ceasefire deal reportedly allows Israel to remain in Lebanese territory for 60 days – followed by full withdrawal, with no security buffer zone south of the Litani River.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the Israeli public Tuesday evening and announced his intention to bring the final draft of an American proposal for a ceasefire with the Hezbollah terrorist group to a vote by Israel’s security cabinet in the hopes of winning Coalition backing for the controversial deal.

Netanyahu said “If Hezbollah doesn’t follow the agreement, we’ll attack. If it’s going to try to build up terrorist structures or a truck with missiles, we’ll attack”.

He said the IDF made “enormous achievements on seven fronts” and “set Hezbollah back decades.”

Approval of the ceasefire deal is considered to be a fait accompli, due in part to pressure on Israel by the Biden administration, including threats to withhold American veto power at the United Nations Security Council.

An Israeli official hinted the U.S. may refuse to sell the 134 armored D9 military bulldozers requested by the Israeli military.

“We don’t know how long it will last,” the official said regarding the proposed ceasefire. “It could be a month, it could be a year.”

On Monday, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said the administration is “close” to securing a deal, while emphasizing that “nothing is done until everything is done.”

Under the proposed deal, Israel would retain the right, guaranteed by a letter from the Biden administration, to both retaliate against Hezbollah in Lebanon should the terror group violate the ceasefire, and to disrupt efforts by the Iran proxy to restore its military capabilities.

According to a report by Israel’s Channel 12 Monday night, the deal now under consideration would include a 60-day ceasefire, during which the IDF would be allowed to remain in southern Lebanon.

After the two-month truce, however, Israel would not be permitted to administered a security buffer zone in southern Lebanon, and would withdraw as the Lebanese army takes control over the southern bank of the Litani River.

Beirut would be tasked with overseeing weapons sales and production in Lebanon, to ensure Hezbollah does not rearm, while an international committee, headed by the U.S. and including France would ensure compliance with the agreement.

Israel will retain the right to act militarily in Lebanon – an element of the deal Israel has regarded as non-negotiable.

Right-wing lawmakers have warned against halting the war in Lebanon without achieving a decisive victory against Hezbollah, while Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter, a former chief of Israel’s Shin Bet internal security agency and member of the Likud, took to X/Twitter to express his misgivings regarding the proposed deal, emphasizing that he had not yet decided whether to back the plan.