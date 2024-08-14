Republican Jewish Coalition announces, ‘Praise Israel’ challenge for Democratic National Convention speakers

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, with Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., during the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention, Aug. 20, 2020. (AP/Andrew Harnik)

RJC CEO Matt Brooks said in a statement that the challenge was inspired by his experience speaking at the Republican National Convention (RNC).

By Corey Walker, The Algemeiner

The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) has issued a challenge to speakers at the upcoming Democratic National Convention (DNC), calling on them to ask the crowd to cheer if they support Israel.

The RJC, a group which advocates for closer ties between the Republican Party and the Jewish community, announced the “Praise Israel” challenge on Monday, one week before the DNC is set to begin in Chicago.

“The RJC is officially challenging every speaker at the Democratic Convention in Chicago to ‘Praise Israel’: If you speak from the main stage and ask the crowd to cheer if they support Israel, the RJC will donate to plant 1,800 trees in Israel in your name, to showcase your standing with the Jewish state,” the group said in a press release.

“Last month in Milwaukee, I spoke at the 2024 RNC Convention from the main stage at Fiserv Forum,” Brooks said. “I opened my remarks with a simple rallying call to everyone in the arena: ‘Let me hear you cheer if you support Israel!’ The crowd erupted in rapturous applause, demonstrating deep and widespread support for America’s best ally in the Middle East. I followed this by saying: ‘Now if you tried that at the Democrats’ convention, you’d be booed off the stage.’”

In its press release, the RJC noted that its vow to plant 1,800 trees was not arbitrary, noting that chai, the Hebrew word for “life,” is associated with the number 18.

“For those wondering ‘why 1,800?’ — it is 100 x 18, which stands for chai, ‘life’ in Hebrew,” the group stated.

The RJC statement came amid a strained relationship between the Democratic Party and the Jewish state that has deteriorated in the months following Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre across southern Israel.

Most Democrats initially expressed support for Israel’s right to defend itself from Hamas terrorists, but prominent figures in the party have, in recent months, adopted a more adversarial posture toward the Jewish state, often citing the humanitarian situation in Gaza as a key reason.

High-profile Democrats such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (MA) have suggested that Israel has perpetrated a “genocide” against Palestinians in Hamas-ruled Gaza, where Israel has been waging a military campaign targeting terrorists since the Oct. 7 atrocities.

Earlier this year, a group of dozens of Democratic lawmakers, including former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), sent a letter to US President Joe Biden, urging him to “reconsider” approving offensive arms shipments to Israel.

Meanwhile, Jews, a traditionally liberal voting bloc, have shown signs of shifting to the political right.

Recent polls suggest that Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump might see a historic surge in Jewish support in November, although it remains highly unlikely that he will win a majority of the Jewish vote.

Jewish voters prefer Democratic nominee Kamala Harris over Trump by a margin of 52.7 percent to 45.9 percent, according to a survey conducted by pollster Richard Baris.

The poll indicated a softening of support for Democrats among Jewish voters, potentially stemming from dissatisfaction over the Biden administration’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war.