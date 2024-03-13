Riots and firebombs: 3 Arabs killed in eastern Jerusalem unrest

“Whoever endangers the security forces or civilians [is] endangering his own life,” the police said in a statement.

By World Israel News Staff

Three Arabs were killed by Israeli security forces overnight Tuesday in the Jerusalem area in two separate incidents, after they hurled improvised explosive devices and fireworks at security forces.

Late Tuesday evening, five Arab terrorists threw Molotov cocktails at Jewish motorists on Route 436, a busy highway between the Ramot and Givat Ze’ev neighborhoods in northeastern Jerusalem.

Border Police, who were nearby, responded to the scene and shot all five of the assailants. Two of them were killed instantly, while the condition of the remaining three.

“There were no injuries to our forces, who prevented immediate and real danger to the lives of drivers who drove on the route,” the police said in a statement.

Later, during the early hours of Wednesday morning, dozens of rioters attacked police in the eastern Shuafat neighborhood, ignoring multiple orders to disperse.

A 12-year-old boy, later identified as Rami Hadman Al-Halouli, joined the fracas. Al-Halouli attempted to launch a firework directly at Border Police officers, and was shot.

Security forces transported Al-Halouli to Hadassah Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“The suspect shot the fireworks directly at troops and endangered them,” the police said following the shooting.

“Whoever endangers the security forces or civilians [is] endangering his own life.”

Public Security Minister Ben-Gvir said that the officers had acted according to security protocol.

“I support the Border Guard fighters who are operating at this time and are risking their lives now against dozens of Arab rioters in Shu’fat,” Ben-Gvir said on the Telegram messaging platform.

“I salute the soldier who killed the terrorist who tried to shoot fireworks at him and the troops – this is exactly how you should act against terrorists – with determination and precision,” he added.

The police said in a statement that they have opened probes into all of the slayings, which is standard procedure for every fatal shooting involving officers.