Rubio meets with Saudi prince to discuss future of Gaza Strip

Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, right, and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio pose for photos as they meet at the Royal Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Monday, March 10, 2025. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

‘Hamas must have no role’ in post-war Gaza, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio tells Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during visit to Saudi kingdom.

By World Israel News Staff

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Monday evening, where he met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the oil-rich Sunni kingdom’s de facto ruler.

The two held a closed-door meeting, with President Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor Mike Waltz also attending.

During the summit, the three Rubio reviewed “various aspects of Saudi-US relations and explored opportunities to further strengthen cooperation,” the Saudi foreign ministry said after the meeting, providing few details.

Rubio, Waltz, and the Crown Prince also discussed “regional and international developments and exchanged views and efforts aimed at achieving security and stability.”

In a statement released Monday night, State Department Spokeswoman Tammy Bruce elaborated that the three discussed the ongoing war in Ukraine, threats to international shipping in the Red Sea from Houthi forces in Yemen, and the ongoing unrest in Syria.

In addition, Waltz, Rubio, and bin Salman spoke about the future of the Gaza Strip, its post-war governance, and the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the war-torn coastal enclave.

“The Secretary thanked the Crown Prince for once again hosting the United States in talks to help resolve the Ukraine war and secure a lasting peace,” Bruce said.

Following Rubio’s visit, Crown Prince bin Salman hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for talks on the war with Russia.

“The leaders discussed Yemen and threats to navigation from Houthi terrorists that threaten global commerce, American interests, and Saudi citizens and infrastructure,” Bruce continued.

“The Secretary talked about Syria, and ways to promote a stable government, free of terrorism.”

Regarding the talks on the future of the Gaza Strip, the State Department did not offer details, nor mention the Saudi government’s stated opposition to President Donald Trump’s Gaza resettlement plan.

In her statement, Bruce merely noted that the two “discussed reconstruction in Gaza,” and that Rubio “reiterated the United States firm commitment that any solution to the situation in Gaza must not include any role for Hamas.”