San Diego’s Jewish community faces unprecedented rise in antisemitism

A San Diego County sheriff's deputy stands in front of the Poway Chabad Synagogue, April 28, 2019. (AP/Denis Poroy, File)

Nationwide, the ADL recorded 9,354 antisemitic incidents in 2024, which is the highest number documented since the organization began its annual tracking in 1979.

By Jewish Breaking News

Troubling new findings from the Anti-Defamation League reveal that San Diego County has experienced a significant rise in antisemitism over the past year.

According to the report, antisemitic cases in San Diego County jumped 28% from 108 in 2023 to 139 in 2024.

Even more concerning, incidents on local college campuses more than doubled, rising from 12 reported cases in 2023 to 27 in 2024.

UC San Diego is one of 60 universities now facing a Department of Education investigation for antisemitic discrimination and harassment.

The Trump administration has also revoked visas for roughly 40 international students involved in anti-Israel protests at UCSD and San Diego State University, with approximately half later reinstated in recent weeks.

“(The audit) really reflects the transformation of the American Jewish experience … and the sustained nature of growth reflects antisemitism having become normalized in American life,” said Matt Brown, ADL’s west director of incident response and law enforcement initiatives.

San Diego’s rise in antisemitic incidents mirrors a disturbing national trend that officials attribute largely to domestic reactions following the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas in October 2023.

Nationwide, the ADL recorded 9,354 antisemitic incidents in 2024, which is the highest number documented since the organization began its annual tracking in 1979.

“We cannot let antisemitism define us,” urged ADL San Diego Regional Director Fabienne Perlov. “We’re very resilient, and I see a lot of Jewish pride being represented in our community.”

In response to these growing concerns, ADL San Diego recently joined with the Jewish Federation of San Diego and approximately a dozen other Jewish organizations to launch The Finest Community Coalition.

The initiative brings local Jewish leaders together to develop coordinated strategies against antisemitism, share effective practices, and organize collective responses to incidents in the community.

“San Diego is our home, and I want to do everything in my power to ensure that it remains a place where my children — and all Jewish children — will feel safe, secure, and proud of who they are,” said Finest Community Coalition director Adam Maslia in a statement.

“These concerns are not theoretical for me; they are deeply personal and reflect the reality we are living in. Antisemitism has deep historical roots, and while its forms may evolve, its impact remains undeniable.”