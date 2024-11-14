Senators propose legislation to cut funding to UN agencies that discriminate against Israel

Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East including the Palestinian question at UN Headquarters in New York on December 22, 2023. (Shutterstock)

Senator Britt: ‘There has been a troubling pattern of anti-Israel sentiment across the U.N. and its affiliated bodies that has undoubtedly undermined their credibility.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Legislation proposed by U.S. Senators would cut funding for U.N. agencies that discriminate against Israel.

The Stand With Israel Act was proposed by U.S. Senators Katie Britt (R-AL) and Jim Risch (R-ID) to address the persecution of Israel by the United Nations.

The bill says “No funds made available … to the United Nations or any of its funds, programs, specialized agencies, or other related entities that expels, downgrades or suspends membership otherwise restricts the participation of Israel.”

Senator Britt said, “There has been a troubling pattern of anti-Israel sentiment across the U.N. and its affiliated bodies that has undoubtedly undermined their credibility. Not a single dime of taxpayer money should be used to support or fuel antisemitism.”

Senator Rich added, “Any attempt to alter Israel’s status at the U.N. is clearly antisemitic. If U.N. member states allow the Palestinian Authority and the Palestine Liberation Organization to downgrade Israel’s status at the U.N., the United States must stop supporting the U.N. system.”

“As the historic homeland of the Jewish people, the only democracy in the Middle East, and a cherished ally of the United States, Israel’s membership status in the U.N. shouldn’t be up for debate,” said Senator Chuck Grassley. “The United States is the U.N.’s largest financial backer; any antisemitic attempt to downgrade Israel’s status ought to be met with severe and immediate consequences by cutting off U.S. funding.”

Other Senators who supported the bill include: Tom Cotton (R-AR), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Dan Sullivan (R-AK), Steve Daines (R-MT), Mike Lee (R-UT), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), John Barrasso (R-WY), Pete Ricketts (R-NE), Eric Schmitt (R-MO), Rick Scott (R-FL), John Kennedy (R-LA), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Roger Wicker (R-MS), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Ron Johnson (R-WI), Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Ted Budd (R-NC), Susan Collins (R-ME), Tim Scott (R-SC), Josh Hawley (R-MO), James Lankford (R-OK), John Thune (R-SD), Deb Fischer (R-NE), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), John Hoeven (R-ND), Jerry Moran (R-KS), John Boozman (R-AK), and Roger Marshall (R-KS).