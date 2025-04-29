Shin Bet director Ronen Bar announces resignation

Head of Shin Bat Ronen Bar attends a ceremony held at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum in Jerusalem, as Israel marks the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day. April 23, 2025. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

After publicly clashing with Prime Minister Netanyahu and sparking national debate by turning to Supreme Court to overturn his firing, the head of Israel’s internal security agency announces plans to step down.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Ronen Bar, director of the Shin Bet internal security agency, announced Monday night that he will resign as chief of Israel’s primary counter-terror intelligence agency.

Speaking at a memorial event honoring Shin Bet agents who fell in the line of duty, Bar reiterated his responsibility for the agency’s failures to prevent or respond to the Hamas invasion of October 7th, 2023, and revealed that he will step down as Shin Bet director on June 15th.

“As the head of the organization, I took responsibility — and now, on an evening symbolizing remembrance, heroism, and sacrifice, I have chosen to announce the implementation of that responsibility and my decision to end my tenure as head of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet),” Bar said.

Regarding October 7th, Bar acknowledged that under his command, the “Shin Bet failed to provide an early warning. As the head of the organization, I took responsibility for that.”

“After 35 years of service, in order to allow for an orderly process of appointing a permanent successor and professional handover, I will end my tenure on June 15, 2025.”

Bar’s resignation comes amid a public row with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who accused Bar of gross incompetence during the Hamas invasion on the morning of October 7th, and of misusing his position to lead probes of government officials – including members of the prime minister’s office – which Netanyahu claimed were politically motivated.

The Netanyahu government voted on March 20th to fire Bar but, in an unprecedented move, Bar successfully petitioned the Supreme Court to intervene, freeze his termination.

In his address Monday night, Bar defended his decision to turn to the court to overturn the government vote, saying it was necessary to protect the Shin Bet’s independence.

The Shin Bet is a part of the Prime Minister’s Office, and thus is under the premier’s direct authority.

“The court discussion is not about my personal matter, but about the independence of future heads of the Shin Bet,” Bar said.